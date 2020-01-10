Manor ISD loses $2.3 million to phishing email scam, police & FBI investigating

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor police and the FBI are investigating a phishing email scam that lost Manor ISD about $2.3 million, according to a press release from the district.

The district did not provide details on when the scam occurred. They said the investigation is ongoing and police have some strong leads.

The Federal Trade Commission labels phishing scams as email messages designed to trick users into providing personal information. Thousands of phishing emails are launched every day and in 2017 $30 million were lost to such scams, according to the FTC.

Anyone with information regarding the phishing scam is encouraged to call Detective Lopez with the Manor Police Department at (512)-215-8035 or email police@cityofmanor.org.