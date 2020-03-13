Manor ISD cancels classes, sends students home early on Friday

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students at schools in Manor are being sent home early on Friday, Manor Independent School District said on social media.

Parents have been told that pick up from schools is available immediately, and all bus routes will be made available to students.

Buses will leave high schools at 11:30 a.m., middle school buses will leave at 12:30 p.m., and buses will leave elementary schools at 1:15 p.m.

In a statement, the school district said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for students.”

The district also said it consulted with the CDC and the TEA before coming to a decision.

On Thursday, Manor ISD said a high school student is being monitored at home. That student is not showing any symptoms but will stay at home for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period, the ISD said.

Earlier on Friday morning, Austin ISD canceled class Friday due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.