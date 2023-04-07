AUSTIN (KXAN) – Manor ISD announced Robert Sormani will likely be its new Superintendent.

Sormani has a doctoral degree in educational administration and has worked in education for 23 years, according to a Manor ISD press release. He worked most recently for Hutto ISD as its Associate Superintendent. Before Hutto, he served as Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Manor ISD.

Sormani was also a principal in Round Rock ISD for nearly a decade and spent five years teaching US History at Dobie Middle School in Austin ISD, according to a press release.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are elated to have a person of Dr. Robert Sormani’s character join us to lead our district. We are confident in his ability to lead with passion, integrity and knowledge. He is committed and dedicated to include students, staff, parents and community in making Manor ISD the best School District in Texas,” Manor ISD ISD Board President Monique Celedon was quoted saying in a press release.

Manor ISD said the process of filling this position was “lengthy” and that it reviewed nearly 50 applications for the job.

“I am honored to be able to return Manor ISD and serve this wonderful community again. I look forward to increasing the academic achievement to all of our students” Sormani was quoted saying in a press release.

Though Sormani is the only finalist left in the process, the Manor ISD School Board will officially vote him in at a special meeting April 28. He is expected to begin his role on May 1, according to the release.