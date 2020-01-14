Manor Early Learning Center experiencing flu outbreak

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — There’s been an increase in flu-like symptoms at the Manor Early Learning Center with “just over 10%” of students missing school Friday, Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 13, according to a spokesperson for Manor ISD.

The district says this is the first flu outbreak.

The school district is asking parents to keep their child at home if he/she is running a fever and/or has been diagnosed with the flu. Manor ISD nursing staff is monitoring students and taking appropriate precautions in caring for our students.

Students may return when they have been cleared by their doctor or have been fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.

Manor ISD says approximately 20 custodians were on-hand over the weekend to clean and fully disinfect the campus and Pre-Kindergarten shuttle buses.