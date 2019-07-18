Man who was killed in I-35 crash was crossing the street, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department recently released some new details around a deadly crash on July 14 that resulted in a man’s death.

According to APD, a 43-year-old man was crossing I-35 from west to east in the 300 block of the interstate, when a 2007 Ford Explorer hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says the driver of the Explorer stayed on the scene and cooperated. No charges are expected at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.

This is Austin’s 40th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 41 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 32 fatal traffic crashes and 33 traffic fatalities.