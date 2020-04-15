Man who died in Research Boulevard crash was driving stolen motorcycle and hit barrier, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is releasing more details on a fatal crash that happened on April 11 on Research Boulevard.

According to APD, 32-year-old Rocky Anthony Bell was driving a stolen 2002 Honda motorcycle northbound on the inside lane of the 8000 block of Research Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle hit the inside barrier that was separating the north and southbound lanes and Bell was ejected and thrown to the ground below.

APD says he died at the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at (512) 974-8544.

This is Austin’s 26th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 28 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 18 traffic fatalities.