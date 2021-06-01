Man wanted in connection with Round Rock deadly stabbing arrested in Houston

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Round Rock last September was arrested Tuesday in Houston.

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies announced they arrested Raymond Salazar Jr., 19, in southeast Houston. He faces charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. He is accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Adam Hilzer Sept. 25, 2020 on Rawhide Loop in Round Rock.

Round Rock police named Salazar a person of interest in the case in October 2020.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Texas DPS, the FBI and Houston Gang Task Force all assisted in the arrest. According to jail records, Salazar is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Salazar’s attorney information was not immediately available, but once it is, we will contact his attorney for a statement on his behalf.