A fire in northwest Austin left one man with critical burns Sunday. (Photo: Austin Fire Department/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has critical burns after a fire in northwest Austin on Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from the Austin Fire Department said it began at 8815 Black Oak St. around 12:45 p.m.

The area is south of State Highway 45 and east of U.S. Highway 183.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Structure Fire at 8815 Black Oak St. Fire is out. @ATCEMS transported one resident with critical burn injuries. Arson investigators en route to assist with fire cause determination. pic.twitter.com/zAhm9RAvZi — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 12, 2021

At last check, AFD said arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.