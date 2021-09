Austin police are looking for the driver who hit and badly hurt a man on Rundberg Lane right near I-35 (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for the driver who hit and badly hurt a man on Rundberg Lane right near I-35.

Officers were called out there around 3 a.m. Tuesday and found an injured man. He’s currently in the hospital and may not survive.

Roads in the area are shut down, so residents should avoid the area.