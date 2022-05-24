BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A man was charged with murder after a stabbing in Burnet in early May, police said Tuesday.

Burnet Police began investigating May 8 after a fight involving three people turned fatal in the 600 block of Buchanan Drive, according to police.

BPD said John Hawkins, 55, died Saturday, May 21, after being stabbed multiple times during a fight.

Daniel Smith, 57, was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Smith is in custody at the Burnet County jail.

At last check, there wasn’t an attorney listed to represent Smith. KXAN will update this story if that information becomes available.