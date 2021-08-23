Man shot by Austin police in middle of US 183 identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot by Austin police officers in the middle of U.S. Highway 183 has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Police say Lashondell Gillespie, 51, remains in stable condition at a local hospital after he was shot by two APD officers during the afternoon rush hour Aug. 19.

APD says when an officer arrived near the 2100 block of South U.S. Highway 183 northbound, Gillespie appeared to be agitated and aggressive and was armed with what looked like a knife.

When additional officers made it to the scene, Gillespie continued moving toward the officers with a knife, despite commands for him to drop the knife, police say.

Then, two APD officers fired shots as Gillespie moved closer, police say.

APD says Gillespie fell to the ground and still refused to drop the knife. Officers continued commands to drop the knife, but the man refused. Around 4:44 p.m. Gillespie was tased and disarmed of the knife.

Gillespie is not currently charged with a crime, and it is unknown if future charges are pending. The officers on scene did not sustain physical injuries, police say.

The two officers who fired shots both have 11 years of service with APD. The officer who deployed their taser has 17 years of service. All three will be placed on administrative leave, as per protocol when force is used, police said at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The video for this police shooting will be released within 10 days, in line with APD’s new critical incident release video policy. It will be the first body cam footage to be released under this new policy.