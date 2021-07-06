Man shot at northeast Austin apartment complex

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Reagan Hill Drive shooting 7-6-21

Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in northeast Austin, the Austin Police Department says.

Police responded to the Los Calinas Apartments at 1500 Reagan Hill Drive, which is near Cameron Road and U.S. 183, around 2:14 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a man with a gunshot wound, police say.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man is in a critical, life-threatening condition. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, according to police.

Police say three Hispanic men have been identified as suspects, but didn’t say if the suspects have been arrested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  • Reagan Hill Drive shooting 7-6-21
    Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN
  • Reagan Hill Drive shooting 7-6-21
    Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN
  • Reagan Hill Drive shooting 7-6-21
    Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss