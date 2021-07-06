Man shot at northeast Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in northeast Austin, the Austin Police Department says.

Police responded to the Los Calinas Apartments at 1500 Reagan Hill Drive, which is near Cameron Road and U.S. 183, around 2:14 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a man with a gunshot wound, police say.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man is in a critical, life-threatening condition. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, according to police.

Police say three Hispanic men have been identified as suspects, but didn’t say if the suspects have been arrested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.