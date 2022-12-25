SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was shot and killed by San Marcos police early Christmas morning, according to the city.

The City of San Marcos reported just after midnight, police were called to the Grand at Stonecreek apartments. It reported a woman called 911 and said a man assaulted someone in an apartment. They said the man, later identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, was drinking and had a gun.

When police got there, they said Lobo had a kid in his arms. He handed that child to the female caller, then drew his gun, according to the City of San Marcos. That’s when they say they shot Lobo.

He was taken to Ascension Seton Hays where he was pronounced dead, it said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating. The officers involved will be put on administrative leave, as is policy, the city said.