Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run at Cameron Road, Coronado Hills Drive in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a hit-and-run on Tuesday night at Cameron Road at Coronado Hills Drive in east Austin, where a pedestrian was seriously injured.

According to ATCEMS, a man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Austin Police Department says the call came in at 8:05 p.m.

Austin police say the only current vehicle description is that the vehicle was a truck.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.