Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run at Cameron Road, Coronado Hills Drive in east Austin

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene of a hit-and-run on Tuesday night at Cameron Road at Coronado Hills Drive in east Austin, where a pedestrian was seriously injured.

According to ATCEMS, a man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Austin Police Department says the call came in at 8:05 p.m.

Austin police say the only current vehicle description is that the vehicle was a truck.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Shudde Fath

Trending Stories

Don't Miss