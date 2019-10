AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department crews performed a rescue Tuesday night on a south Austin Greenbelt trail.

According to ATCEMS, a man in his 50s sustained a 30-foot fall on a trail at 3755 S. Capital of Texas Highway.

He was taken for treatment of serious injuries at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center via STARFlight.

EMS cleared the scene afterwards.