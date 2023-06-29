Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 29, 2023

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead Thursday morning on Heritage Loop Trail under the bridge at Dessau Road and East Pecan Street, the Pflugerville Police Department said on social media.

Police said foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they around 6:50 a.m. and found a man unresponsive. First responders tried to resuscitate him.

A portion of Heritage Loop Trail near the bridge closed Thursday morning for police activity. Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.