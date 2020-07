AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning after a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to Austin Police Department, officers reported to 1125 Bastrop Highway (183) and State Highway 71 and located an unresponsive man.

(KXAN/Ed Zavala)

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

