AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of two men facing aggravated sexual assault charges that occurred in December 2018 at an east Austin park entered a guilty plea Feb. 15, according to court records.

Kyle Kenoski, 19 at the time of the incident, along with David Green, 59 at the time, were accused of raping a woman in the park, previous court records said.

Both Kenoski and Green began a conversation with the woman while she was sitting on a bench after a fight with her boyfriend. Green is accused of coming up behind her, grabbing her hair and putting a knife to her throat. At one point during the assault, according to the affidavit, he is also accused of tying a cord around her neck.

Left: David Green; right: Kyle Kenoski

Police were able to track down both men, who were arrested in January 2019, according to court records.

Although there were other similar incidents occurring in the area of this sexual assault, officials never confirmed if Kenoski and Green were connected to other crimes.

Kenoski entered a guilty plea for a first-degree felony, which means he can be sentenced to a term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), court records said. Additionally, Kenoski may have to pay a fine to not exceed $10,000

TDCJ will not apply good conduct toward Kenoski’s sentence, according to court records.