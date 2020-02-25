Man killed in Saturday crash while turning out of private driveway in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who died Saturday morning at the 7800 block of FM 969 in east Austin was attempting to turn out of a private drive when his vehicle was hit.

According to Austin Police Department, the preliminary investigation shows that Calvin Charles Bench, 36, was attempting to turn his red Honda Accord westbound onto FM 969 when Anthony Michael DeLeon, 28, was traveling eastbound in the outside lane.

Police say DeLeon’s front side hit Bench’s driver’s side.

Anthony Michael DeLeon, 28, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated (KXAN/APD)

Bench was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeLeon, meanwhile, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, APD says his intoxication was not a contributing factor in the crash.

APD says that it’s illegal to turn left out of a private drive.

This is Austin’s 20th fatal crash of 2020, resulting in 21 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were nine traffic fatalities. If you have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 94-4424.