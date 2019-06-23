Man killed in reported auto-pedestrian crash south of ABIA

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a person who died after being hit by a driver in southeast Travis County Saturday night.

Medics got the call to respond to FM 1625 and South U.S. 183 just before 10 p.m. The area is south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

They got reports of an unconscious person laying in the middle of the road and when medics arrived, they found a man who had died on the scene.

EMS said to avoid the area if possible and to watch for investigators working. Road closures and heavy traffic delays in the area are expected.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.