Man killed in north Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the southbound Interstate 35 service road in north Austin Sunday morning just before 2 a.m.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics pronounced a man in his 50s dead at the crash scene at the 10200 block of the Interstate 35 Service Road.

Paramedics took another man in his 20s to Round Rock Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports from ATCEMS was that car went into a building and one person was ejected from the car.