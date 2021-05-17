Man killed in mid-May crash in north Austin identified by police

Fatal crash shuts down traffic on I-35 northbound frontage road at Braker Lane (TxDOT Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the person killed in a May 11 crash on Interstate 35 northbound service road in north Austin as Michael Elton Holt, 28.

The crash happened at about 8:42 p.m. in the 12100 block of North I-35 northbound service road, which is near Braker Lane.

Holt was crossing the service road on foot when he was hit by a 2015 Nissan Rogue. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to APD.

Police previously reported there was first a minor collision between two vehicles, then Holt got out of one of the cars.

The Nissan’s driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Charges are not expected to be filed against them, APD said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278.