Man killed in June 22 north Austin crash identified, police say driver fled scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was killed in a vehicle crash in north Austin on Monday, June 22.

According to Austin Police Department, Eber Misael Castillo Ortiz, 22, was riding in a Chevrolet Silverado truck that was traveling northbound in the 10600 block of Brownie Drive around 7:23 p.m.

Police say that based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a stone mailbox and chain-link fence on a property in the 500 block of East Grady Drive.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, fled the scene, police say.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278.

This is Austin’s 39th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 41 fatalities this year. At this point in 2019, there were 38 traffic fatalities.