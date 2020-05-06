Man killed in I-35 weekend crash in south Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed in a single car accident Saturday night on Interstate Highway 35 in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department’s initial investigation, Aaron Franco, 22, died at the scene when his Jeep Cherokee for “an unknown reason” left the roadway, traveled around a quarter of a mile through the I-35 grassy median and hit the concrete base of a street light tower.

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. at 12300 South I-35 in south Austin which is just north of Buda.



Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424 or submit tips through APD’s mobile app.



This is Austin’s 31st fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 33 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 25 traffic fatalities.