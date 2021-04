A person died after an 18-wheeler and another vehicle collided Monday at the intersection of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane. It’s the third crash at the intersection in the past three days. (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who died in an east Austin crash with an 18-wheeler has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Mario Alberto Flores Arredondo, 35, died after a crash at the intersection of the southbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard Service Road and Loyola Lane on the morning of April 5.

Both of the vehicles caught on fire. Austin firefighters, police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene.