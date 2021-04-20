Man killed in collision involving DPS trooper near the Texas Capitol identified

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from the day of the crash on April 15, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man killed and the DPS trooper involved in an early morning collision near the Texas Capitol last week.

At about 3:40 a.m. on April 15, DPS said Trooper Melvin Hardy was patrolling the area near the capitol building when he hit someone at the intersection of Colorado and 13th Street.

The person, identified as Roger Fuentes, 50, was lying in the middle of the road when he was hit. Troopers tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4 a.m. His last known address is in Taft, Texas, according to DPS.

Hardy has served 20 years with the department. He was not hurt in the collision, DPS said.

The investigation is still ongoing.