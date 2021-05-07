Man killed in April rollover crash in Manor identified

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man killed in a rollover crash on State Highway 130 in Manor in April as Mario Hernandez-Arvizu, 36.

The crash happened April 16 at about 10:34 a.m. in the 12200 block of north SH-130. That’s near Parmer and Howard lanes.

DPS said the 2006 Ford F-150 Hernandez-Arvizu was driving was going northbound in the right lane. The truck lost control and skidded off the left side of the highway. The truck went through the median, onto the southbound cement retention wall of the bridge, then traveled off the bridge, DPS said.

The Ford landed on the ground below. Hernandez-Arvizu was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS noted it was raining and roads were wet at the time.