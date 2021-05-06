Man killed in April crash on US 183 in southeast Austin identified

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 71-year-old man killed in a crash on U.S. 183 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport late last month was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday.

DPS said he was Robert Pineda of Austin. The crash happened April 25 around 9:25 p.m., just south of Onion Creek.

DPS said the 2015 Nissan Versa Pineda was driving was going northbound on 183. A 2008 Dodge Ram failed to yield while leaving a private drive. The Dodge hit the front right of the Nissan, which caused it to roll into the median.

Pineda was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss