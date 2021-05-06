Man killed in April crash on US 183 in southeast Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 71-year-old man killed in a crash on U.S. 183 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport late last month was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday.

DPS said he was Robert Pineda of Austin. The crash happened April 25 around 9:25 p.m., just south of Onion Creek.

DPS said the 2015 Nissan Versa Pineda was driving was going northbound on 183. A 2008 Dodge Ram failed to yield while leaving a private drive. The Dodge hit the front right of the Nissan, which caused it to roll into the median.

Pineda was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.