Man killed after crash between car and semi-truck on SH 130 in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man from Austin is dead after a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck trailer in Pflugerville early Saturday morning.

The City of Pflugerville said that the crash happened on northbound SH 130 at 3:16 a.m.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Austin, died from his injuries, the City said.

An investigation into the incident is under way. Emergency services have closed off northbound lanes of SH 130 south of County Road 138, and drivers should seek an alternate route.