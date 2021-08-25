Man killed after car hits retaining wall in north Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man killed after the car he was in struck a retaining wall in north Austin on August 18.

Police said he was Sean A. Henderson II, 37.

APD said the crash happened at 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of Norwood Park Boulevard and North Interstate 35 frontage road.

Police said a maroon Chevy was going westbound on Norwood Park Boulevard. The car tried to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, but couldn’t, and instead hit a retaining wall.

Henderson, who was a passenger, was taken to a hospital in Round Rock. On August 19 at 3:12 p.m., he died from his injuries, according to APD.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.