ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man injured in a shootout with police Wednesday night has been taken to Williamson County jail after being treated at a local hospital, the Austin Police Department said.

Brandon Louis Marshall, 41, was arrested on multiple charges including evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brandon Louis Marshall

Photo: Williamson County

Marshall’s total bond is $92,000. There isn’t an attorney listed for Marshall. KXAN will update this story if that information becomes available.

In a briefing Wednesday night after the incident, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said APD officers were assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety with surveillance during a warrant service around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday. He said the suspect had multiple active felony warrants that included weapons charges.

As the surveillance continued at an apartment complex, Chacon said the suspect left, and DPS used spike strips to deflate the suspect vehicle’s tires. The suspect continued to drive on flat tires, and eventually, a wheel fell off the vehicle, Chacon said.

That’s when the suspect pulled into a convenience store where the shooting occurred. At 6:32 p.m., a marked DPS vehicle pulled up next to the suspect in the parking lot, and once the trooper got out, the suspect opened fire.

“The suspect began firing from the inside of his vehicle at the trooper,” Chacon said Wednesday night.

After the initial shots, four APD officers and the DPS trooper returned fire, Chacon added.

The DPS Texas Rangers are the lead investigative agency and will have assistance from the Round Rock Police Department because the incident happened in Williamson County, APD said.

Williamson County’s district attorney will review the case, police said.

The four APD officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per APD protocol, police said. One of the officers involved has 10 years of service, another has two years of service and two of the officers have six years of service with the department. The APD Internal Affairs Unit will do an internal investigation with the Office of Police Oversight, police said.

At the request of the Williamson County district attorney’s office, APD will not release body camera in this incident at this time. Chacon said previously the department won’t release video because the incident happened in Williamson County’s jurisdiction.

With the Williamson County’s DA’s approval, APD may publicly release video footage of the incident at a later date, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

