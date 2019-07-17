Man involved in fatal car crash Sunday in southeast Austin identified

A man died and two children went to the hospital after a crash on FM 812 July 14, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who died in a car crash earlier this week in southeast Austin, near Circuit of the Americas, was identified by DPS Tuesday.

DPS says 24-year-old Anatoly Hansen was driving a Nissan on FM 812 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason Sunday afternoon. When he corrected back onto the road, the car side skid into the opposite lane and collided on the passenger side with a Ram.

Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram, a 49-year-old man, denied medical attention. A 13-year-old girl riding in the Ram was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center in stable condition.

All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.