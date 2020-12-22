Man hit, killed after walking in roadway in southeast Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a pedestrian who died in a southeast Austin crash last week after it was reported he was walking in the street.

Austin police said he is 35-year-old Jesse Gomez, Jr. The crash happened Dec. 18 in the 3100 block of Highway 71 eastbound at around 6:18 a.m.

The investigation found Gomez was in the roadway, and witnesses reported him walking toward cars, which caused drivers to swerve to avoid him.

The driver of a Ford Expedition noticed the cars in the middle lane ahead of him swerving to the left. He assumed there was something in the road, police said, and he took action and moved right, hitting Gomez, who was still walking in the roadway.

Gomez was pronounced dead on scene, according to APD. The driver involved in the crash remained on site, and no charges are expected.

It’s still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.