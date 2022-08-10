AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Tuesday, an Austin County jury found 53-year-old Shazizz Mateen guilty of aggravated assault on a public servant, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Image of Deputy Calvin “CJ” Lehmann (FCSO photo)

The trial was related to a 2018 incident where Mateen, a wanted sex offender, assaulted a La Grange police officer that was attempting to arrest him. Officials said Mateen then left and went to his residence.

Fayette County deputies and LGPD attempted to make an arrest at the residence, and Deputy Calvin “CJ” Lehmann volunteered to approach the door since he had body armor on. Lehmann was then shot by Mateen, according to officials.

“Deputy Lehmann’s injuries in the incident left him permanently blinded,” FCSO said.

According to FCSO, Mateen was sentenced to life in prison, and he must also pay a $10,000 fine.

“The Sheriff’s Office is pleased and relieved to see justice was served and to have a conclusion to this case,” FCSO said in a statement. “While this verdict can in no way heal the wounds of Deputy Lehmann or restore to him his sight and the life he was able to live previously, it is our sincerest hope that the closure of this case brings some sense of solace, relief, and peace to Deputy Lehmann and his family, our family.”