Man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2017 Fayette County murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was found guilty last week of murdering a La Grange resident in 2017.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the trial for Dylan Nelson took place Monday through Friday of last week. Nelson was found guilty of the murder of Jeremy Cornwell, who was 43 at the time of the killing.

Nelson was sentenced to life and assessed a $10,000 fine by the jury, according to the sheriff’s office.

In July 2017, Cornwell was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a home on Creamer Creek Road near La Grange, according to past reports from FCSO.

The case was investigated by the Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office. It was prosecuted by County Attorney Peggy Supak and Assistant County Attorney James Herbrich, with the help of the state attorney general’s office, according to FCSO.

In a press release from FCSO, Sheriff Keith Korenek commended the efforts of everyone involved in the investigation and prosecution. The sheriff’s office hopes the verdict provides some closure to the family and friends of Cornwell.