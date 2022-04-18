ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in jail facing a murder charge after two men were found shot inside an SUV on FM 1100 on April 9.

TCSO says Raul Molina Hernandez, 44, of Manor, died at the scene. Leonel Ayala Gamino, 31, of Port Arthur, died on April 13.

Abel Bermudez-Ornelas was arrested and charged with murder on April 16. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

It was one of two shootings that deputies responded to April 9. TCSO hasn’t made an arrest in the other, which happened in the 15400 of Jazzberry Way. The victim of that shooting survived.