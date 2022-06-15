MAXWELL, Texas (KXAN) — A man escaped a house fire through a bedroom window Tuesday in Caldwell County.

The man called 911 saying the fire was on the porch. The home is a total loss, according to Maxwell Fire and Rescue.

When first responders arrived at the home, the home was fully engulfed and spreading to a nearby field of sunflowers, fire officials said.

“There was no chance of making entry. The structure was well involved at that time and, for firefighter safety because of the heat, we definitely decided to go defensive,” Maxwell Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco said.

A man escaped a house fire through a bedroom window Tuesday in Caldwell County. Photo: Maxwell Fire and Rescue – Jonathon Coco

A man escaped a house fire through a bedroom window Tuesday in Caldwell County. Photo: Maxwell Fire and Rescue – Jonathon Coco

A man escaped a house fire through a bedroom window Tuesday in Caldwell County. Photo: Maxwell Fire and Rescue – Jonathon Coco

A man escaped a house fire through a bedroom window Tuesday in Caldwell County. Photo: Maxwell Fire and Rescue – Jonathon Coco

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and another was taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury. All three are expected to be OK, officials said.

The Red Cross will help the family that was displaced.