APD: Man dies in-custody after refusing arrest in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man died while in custody of police following a fight with officers and the subsequent use of a stun gun by those officers on Tuesday, according to APD.

Police were responding to an urgent trespass call in south Austin at the 800 block of West Slaughter Lane. The caller told APD the father to her children, a 41-year-old man, was acting strangely and refusing to leave the area. The man had been issued a criminal trespassing earlier in March which prohibits a person from returning to the property for a year, police say.

As officers attempted to place the man under arrest for violating the trespassing order, he fought and refused to comply with police. Officers used a stun gun on the man to take him into custody, according to APD.

Once in handcuffs, the man experienced a medical emergency. Austin-Travis County EMS were already on scene and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man died a short time later at a local hospital, APD reports.

The officers, with two and four years of experience, have been placed on administrative duty as APD reviews the incident. APD Internal Affairs and APD Special Investigations, along with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, will each conduct a review of the officers actions with input from the City’s Office of Police Oversight.