Man dies in crash following police pursuit in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead after a pursuit involving New Braunfels Police officers on Saturday night ended in a crash, police said.

Officers were called to reports of an allegedly intoxicated man who was threatening people in the 1200 block of Gruene Road at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The man, later identified as 43-year-old Ryan Ingle, fled the scene in a Toyota Tacoma, sparking a police pursuit which ended when the truck crashed into a Chevrolet Camaro.

Ingle died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Camaro was unhurt, police said.

The New Braunfels Police Department said that the chase started when off-duty law enforcement officers who were providing security in the Gruene Road area approached Ingle, who fled on foot.

He then entered the Tacoma and sped away from the parking lot, nearly hitting an officer and other nearby witnesses, police said.

Police located the vehicle at the entrance to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ranch Parkway.

NBPD said Ingle refused to exit the Tacoma and reversed quickly, nearly striking the officer again, and sped away on Loop 337 towards Common Street.

The truck eventually collided with the Camaro near the intersection of Loop 337 and Hanz Drive. Police said the crash caused the truck to roll over, ejecting the driver.

Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but Ingle was pronounced deceased.

The area of the crash was closed for about five and a half hours for an investigation.