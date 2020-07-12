Man dies, family of six injured after car crashes into van in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man has died after his car crashed into a van in New Braunfels late on Saturday.

The New Braunfels Police Department has identified the victim as 26-year-old Michael Maraist from San Antonio.

Police said that Maraist’s Ford Focus was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit 350 van at the 600 block of North Business 35 at about 10:40 p.m.

Six people inside the van – a family of two adults and four young children – were injured and taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, but none are in a life-threatening condition, police said.

A premilinary investigation conducted into the incident found that the Ford Focus was traveling at high speed on the southbound I-35 access road.

It then missed a turn in the road and left the roadway, traveling through a grassy median and entering lanes of oncoming traffic, where it collided with the van, according to police.

Maraist’s next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered, police said.

An investigation into the incident remains under way but no criminal charges are expected to be filed.