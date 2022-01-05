Man dies after stabbing in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed Tuesday night in Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park Police Department said officers responded to a call near Bagdad Road and Brashear Lane around 11:30 p.m. When they got there, they found Stephen McCoy hurt with a possible stab wound. Police said EMS took him to a hospital, where he died from his injury.

The investigation found McCoy was involved in a domestic dispute, according to CPPD. A pocket knife was produced during the fight, and McCoy was stabbed at least once in the leg, police said.

CPPD said another person was also taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to officers. They are still waiting on results from the medical examiner’s office. CPPD is working alongside the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office on this case. No charges have been filed at this time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can get help by reaching out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE or by texting START to 88788.