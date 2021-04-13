Man dies after scooter collides with box truck in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man who died after the scooter he was riding collided with a box truck in south Austin last week.

APD said he was Paulo Mitchell, 50.

The crash happened April 9 at 2:07 p.m. in the 300 block of East Riverside Drive. APD said it involved a black and white, 2019 Ryder box truck and a MotoTec scooter. Initial findings show the scooter collided with the truck.

APD said Mitchell was taken by Austin-Travis County EMS to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The box truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges are expected, APD said.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.