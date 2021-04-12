Man dies after rollover crash in east Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 32-year-old Austin man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in the early morning hours of March 28, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says Israel Benitez Sosentes, 32, was driving around a curve on Sprinkle Road in eastern Travis County when he overcorrected and lost control of a 2005 Ford Expedition, causing it to move off the road.

The SUV overturned and rolled down an embankment. Sosentes was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS says.

A man, who was riding in the car with Sosentes, left the scene. The crash is still under investigation.