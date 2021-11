A man died after crashing into a tree in an east Austin neighborhood, Nov. 7, 2021. (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died after crashing into a tree in an east Austin neighborhood Sunday evening, police say.

Austin police officers responded along with Austin-Travis County EMS just before 4:45 p.m. to 1102 Tillery Street, which is east of North Pleasant Valley Road and south of East 12th Street.

Medics performed CPR on the man, but a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS said he died.

Expect possible road closures or delays in the area.