AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died early Saturday morning after a pickup hit him on Menchaca Road just south of Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Menchaca, Austin-Travis County EMS reports. Paramedics say the man, a pedestrian, died before they could take him to the hospital.

Police say the pickup driver stayed at the crash scene.