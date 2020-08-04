Man dies a week after being hit by a car in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a man that was by a car in mid July and died a week later at the hospital.

The crash happened July 17 in the 800 block of East Rundberg Lane around 9:43 a.m., according to police. That’s east of Interstate 35.

In a release sent Tuesday, police say a 2002 Hyundai Accent was heading eastbound on the street, when it hit 71-year-old Ronnie Lindsey.

According to APD, witnesses said he was trying to cross the road north to south when the crash happened.

Both the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS worked on scene to save Lindsey. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died a week later around 2:17 p.m., police say.

The driver of the Accent stayed on scene and cooperated with police, according to APD.

Anyone with information can call the Austin Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6873.