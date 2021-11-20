Man dead, woman injured in Buda, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A man has died and a woman was injured in Buda Saturday evening, according to a press release from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Hays County deputies responded to Quarter Avenue, which is east of Interstate 35, just after 6 p.m. to reports of a person who was injured.

When deputies got there, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office release said they found a woman bleeding from a wound in her abdomen. They later found the man who died.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate. A spokesperson said there is no threat to the public.