Man dead, woman injured in Buda, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A man has died and a woman was injured in Buda Saturday evening, according to a press release from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Hays County deputies responded to Quarter Avenue, which is east of Interstate 35, just after 6 p.m. to reports of a person who was injured.

When deputies got there, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office release said they found a woman bleeding from a wound in her abdomen. They later found the man who died.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate. A spokesperson said there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss