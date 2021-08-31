Man dead after shooting in Blanco over the weekend

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Blanco over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 10:40 p.m., according to Blanco County ESD 2.

The emergency services department says it was called out to the shooting in the 700 block of Cox Road. That road stretches between Highways 165 and 32.

Both firefighters and EMS responded to the scene and tried to save the victim’s life, however, he was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m.

ESD 2 described him as a man in his 20s.

KXAN has reached out to the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update this story when we hear back.