Man dead, 2 others injured in October northwest Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 67-year-old man died at the hospital after a multiple-car crash in northwest Austin in October, the Austin Police Department said. Two others were injured.

APD said it happened Oct. 31 at 9:03 p.m. in the 11200 block of Research Boulevard. That’s near Balcones Woods Drive.

A black 2013 Dodge Durango was going northbound in the outside lane when it suddenly braked and caused a tan 2017 Honda CR-V to stop. Another car behind the Honda had to quickly change lanes and move to the left in order to avoid hitting the Honda, police said.

Another car, a grey 2014 Jeep Wrangler, wasn’t able to stop before hitting the Honda, police said. The Honda then hit the Durango, and the Durango left the scene without stopping.

A witness followed the Durango and gave police a license plate number, officers said. APD found the suspected driver of the Durango, who later confessed to being involved in the crash.

No charges have been filed right now, according to APD.

The Honda’s driver, Alan Goldsberry, was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he died at 10:56 p.m., police said. The Honda’s passenger was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The Jeep’s driver was treated and released from the hospital.

No one in the Durango was hurt, according to APD.

This is an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.