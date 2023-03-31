Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 31, 2023.

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man believed to be connected with a double homicide in Elgin, according to an Elgin Police Department release.

Terrence Wayne Lewis, 35, was arrested Friday around noon in southeast Austin on Fairway Street, the release said. He will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and booked into Bastrop County jail.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Lewis. We will update this story if we receive a response.

Late Monday night, Elgin police officers responded to 817 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to a report of shots fired, a previous release said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to police. They died at the scene.

The victims were identified as Crystal D. Fitzgerald, 43, and Reggie W. Smith, 45, police said.